‘Little House On The Prairie Star’ Not So Keen On Being Without Electricity

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – Over 650,000 homes without power in the metro Detroit area and one of them, former “Little House on the Prairie” star, is quick to let DTE Energy know that she’s waiting for service.

“Hi there @DTE_Energy I’ve reported our outage via your app but I’m wondering if you have an update. Thank you!,” wrote Melissa Gilbert, whose spunky character, Laura Ingalls on the beloved TV show, could weather any storm.

Wednesday, dangerously high winds toppled trees, downed power lines and was the cause of a record number of power outages in the state.

DTE replied that public safety is their priority.

In the last of the tweets Gilbert let DTE know that while they are equipped with a generator, gas can be a challenge to get, with the recent outages and all — but thanked them all the same for all of their hard work.

