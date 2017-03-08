Long Legal Battle Over Landlocked Property Could Be Settled

March 8, 2017 4:19 AM
Filed Under: Holly Township, Timm Smith

HOLLY TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – A long legal battle in northern Oakland County could come to an end Wednesday.

Timm Smith’s family says they’ve spent their life savings fending off foreclosure, eviction notices, and other allegations over the past several years.

At issue is a parcel of landlocked property in Holly Township that was given to the township via foreclosure. The property was deemed worthless because there was no public access to it.

A judge could approve a consent agreement reached last year with the township that calls for returning the property to Smith. Also at issue is who should pay for the legal fees tied to the case.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places For Paczki In DetroitFat Tuesday is less than a week away! Here's where to find the best paczki in town.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia