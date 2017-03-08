Long Legal Battle Over Landlocked Property Could Be Settled

HOLLY TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – A long legal battle in northern Oakland County could come to an end Wednesday.
Timm Smith’s family says they’ve spent their life savings fending off foreclosure, eviction notices, and other allegations over the past several years.
At issue is a parcel of landlocked property in Holly Township that was given to the township via foreclosure. The property was deemed worthless because there was no public access to it.
A judge could approve a consent agreement reached last year with the township that calls for returning the property to Smith. Also at issue is who should pay for the legal fees tied to the case.