Man Sets Self On Fire In Beaumont Hospital Lobby

DEARBORN (WWJ) – Hospital officials say a man is injured after he set himself on fire at Beaumont Hospital, Dearborn.
The man entered the building from the parking lot, officials said, and proceeded to the main lobby where he set himself ablaze with materials he brought with him.
Security was notified and responded immediately, putting out the fire.
“Their quick action prevented any other injuries from occurring and protected the employees in the main corridor,” Beaumont said, in a news release.
At witness told WWJ’s Vickie Thomas the man was near an elevator but a worker smelled gas an didn’t let the man get in. The witness said he was “badly burnt.”
It is unclear if the man, who was not immediately identified, was a patient or a visitor. He was transported to the emergency department and the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.
Dearborn police and fire are investigating.