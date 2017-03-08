CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Man Wanted In Buffalo Wild Wings Theft Identified By Tipsters, Arrested

March 8, 2017 2:06 PM

WESTLAND (WWJ) – A man who allegedly stole money from a table at Buffalo Wild Wings in Westland is now in police custody.

Westland police said tips from the public began to pour in after video of the crime was released on Tuesday, and detectives begin followup work Wednesday morning.

bdubs suspect Man Wanted In Buffalo Wild Wings Theft Identified By Tipsters, Arrested

(credit: Westland police)

The video showed a man and a woman were sitting at a table at the bar and restaurant, located at 6677 N. Wayne Rd., while the man glances at the table next to them. The man then looks around multiple times, before reaching over and picking up cash that was left for the server.

The two were able to leave the restaurant as the crime was not discovered until after they left.

However, less than 24 hours after the video appeared on news websites and on social media, police said they were able to identify and contact the suspect with the help of tips.

He agreed to turn himself in and was placed under arrest, police said.

Police said, as always, the man’s name is being withheld pending an arraignment on formal charges.

In a news release, police thanked both the media and the public for helping to solve the case.

