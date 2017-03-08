Man Wanted In Buffalo Wild Wings Theft Identified By Tipsters, Arrested

WESTLAND (WWJ) – A man who allegedly stole money from a table at Buffalo Wild Wings in Westland is now in police custody.

Westland police said tips from the public began to pour in after video of the crime was released on Tuesday, and detectives begin followup work Wednesday morning.

The video showed a man and a woman were sitting at a table at the bar and restaurant, located at 6677 N. Wayne Rd., while the man glances at the table next to them. The man then looks around multiple times, before reaching over and picking up cash that was left for the server.

The two were able to leave the restaurant as the crime was not discovered until after they left.

However, less than 24 hours after the video appeared on news websites and on social media, police said they were able to identify and contact the suspect with the help of tips.

He agreed to turn himself in and was placed under arrest, police said.

Police said, as always, the man’s name is being withheld pending an arraignment on formal charges.

In a news release, police thanked both the media and the public for helping to solve the case.