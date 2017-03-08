CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Metro Detroit Youth Soccer Coach Sentenced In Child Sex Assault

March 8, 2017 1:21 PM

ROSEVILLE (WWJ/AP) – A now former volunteer soccer coach will spend 31 years in prison for molesting a 12-year-old girl at his Roseville home.

WDIV-TV reported applause broke out Wednesday as 33-year-old Jason Niemas was led from the courtroom after his sentencing in Macomb County Circuit Court in the assault on one of his daughter’s friends.

Niemasz was charged last year with first-degree criminal sexual conduct after, in late 2014, the incident was reported by the victim’s parents.

“The daughter of the suspect, the victim is a friend of hers and was visiting with the daughter when this man took advantage of her,” Police Chief James Berlin told WWJ’s Mike Campbell.

Berlin said Niemasz was a volunteer coach for the American Youth Soccer Organization Region 708 in Warren, and it is through that association that the victim became friends with his daughter and acquainted with him.

Considering the allegations and Niemasz’s easy access to kids, police have said they were worried that he might have victimized other children.

“Unfortunately in these cases, there usually are [more victims]. Usually, we’re not lucky enough to catch them on the first offense,” said Berlin.

The investigation remains open. Police are urging any other potential victims to speak with their parents and report the assault. Any victim who wishes to come forward can contact police at 586-447-4510.

