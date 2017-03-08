Tebow Strikes Out In 1st AB For Mets, Called Out Vs Porcello [VIDEO]

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Tim Tebow has struck out in his first at-bat for the New York Mets.

The former NFL quarterback played for a split squad of Mets on Wednesday against Boston. He batted in the third inning against reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello and looked at strike three.

Tebow had a smile and a friendly word for plate umpire Ryan Additon after being called out.

Tim Tebow struck out in his first at-bat with the Mets. And he wasn’t too sure about that last strike… pic.twitter.com/SkUo84qIfo — Baseball Tonight (@BBTN) March 8, 2017

The 29-year-old Tebow won the 2007 Heisman Trophy at Florida. He signed a minor league contract with the Mets last fall and is in camp this year as an outfielder.

Tebow took batting practice in his No. 15 jersey with his name on the back. Against the Red Sox, he wore his minor league No. 97 jersey with no name.

Tebow got a nice cheer when he came to the plate. He looked at strike one, watched a ball, took a late swing at a fastball and then was called out.

