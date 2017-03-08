CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWE’s ‘Big Show’ Shares Emotional Farewell To Joe Louis Arena [VIDEO]

March 8, 2017 3:03 PM
Filed Under: Big Show, Joe Louis Arena

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

March 13 will be the final time the WWE will put on a live show at Joe Louis Arena.

One the of the WWE’s biggest attractions –not only in size but for entertainment value — is Paul Wight who is also known as “The Big Show.” He will be at Joe Louis one last time Monday and shared an emotional farewell to place where he got his start in professional wrestling.

Then know as “The Giant,” he faced Hulk Hogan for the WCW heavyweight championship back in 1995 at Halloween Havoc at “The Joe.”

Via “Big Show’s” Facebook page, he left a message and his memories of Joe Louis Arena.

“March 13th is going to be a very sad day for me personally. It’s the last time Raw will be in Joe Louis Arena, Joe Louis Arena is being retired. It started out in 1979, how many great performances have gone through that historic building?

I know Joe Louis Arena always holds a special place in my heart, the fans in Detroit because my very first match was in Joe Louis Arena against Hulk Hogan in 1995. I walked out with the world heavyweight championship my first match.

Every time I’ve walked into that arena I’ve always been reminded of my very day in the business, my very first day in front of the crowd in pay per view. Thank you Detroit and thank you Joe Louis Arena, all the wonderful championships and teams and performers that have gone through that arena. It’s going to be sad to see you go but thank you.”

This will for sure be an emotional night for WWE wrestlers as Joe Louis has been a regular stop for the company for years. What is your favorite memory from a wrestling event at Joe Louis?

