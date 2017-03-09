1 Driver Sought In Fatal Hit-And-Run Turns Self In, Another Still At Large

MADISON HEIGHTS (WWJ) – One of two drivers wanted in the hit-and-run death of a 26-year-old Royal Oak woman has turned himself in.
Madison Heights police say the man was the second driver to hit Nadea Kassab — on Concord Drive south of 14 Mile, just after 12 a.m. March 5 — and then drive away.
The driver in custody has been cooperating with investigators, police said, and had not been charged as of Thursday. His name is being withheld as the Oakland County Prosecutor’s office reviews the case.
Meantime, police are still looking for tips to identify the first driver to strike Kassab, as she was crossing the street.
The suspect vehicle is light-colored, possibly silver, sedan. Police said the driver slowed down after the collision, but then continued southbound on Concord, leaving the scene. The vehicle could have damage to the front end, hood, or windshield, police said.
Anyone who witnessed this incident or who has any information about a driver who could have been involved is asked to call Madison Heights Police at 248-585-2100.