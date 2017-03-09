METRO DETROIT POWER OUTAGE: 670K Without Service | Repairs Could Last Through Weekend | Largest Weather Event In DTE History | Winds Push U-M Team Plane Off RunwayTraffic | Weather | School Closings

2 Killed When Tree Slams Mini Cooper In Strong Winds

March 9, 2017 11:53 AM

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP (WWJ/AP) – Authorities say two people were killed when a tree crashed onto their vehicle as powerful winds ripped through central Michigan.

Michigan State Police Sgt. Lance Cook says the tree fell Wednesday afternoon on a Mini Cooper heading east on the two-lane M-115 highway in Freeman Township.

Police say the accident killed the driver, 20-year-old Maxwell Muessig of Midland, Michigan, and passenger 23-year-old Margaretta Potter of Jamestown, Rhode Island.

Winds in the area were gusting more than 50 mph. The strong winds knocked out electrical service to more than a million customers statewide. Many schools were closed Thursday and there were reports of damage to numerous properties.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Detroit's St. Patrick’s Day Parade And EventsSt. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching with festivities happening across the city.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia