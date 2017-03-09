Customer Robbed By Three Young Crooks At Detroit Coney Island [VIDEO]

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are hoping the public can help identify three suspects who robbed a man at a coney island restaurant on the city’s west side after he willingly gave them cash.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. on Friday, March 3 at Universal Coney Island on Grand River Avenue just west of Greenfield Road.

According to police, the three suspects first approached a 56-year-old man and asked him for money. After giving all three suspects money, one of the suspects approached him again and asked him for more money. As the man was preparing to give the suspect additional money, the suspect snatched the victim’s wallet, resulting in a struggle with all three suspects.

During the struggle, which was captured on surveillance video, the suspect was able to take an unspecified amount of cash. After the incident, all three suspects fled the scene on foot.

The man was not injured.

All three suspects remain at large.

The first suspect is described as a black male with a dark complexion, slim build, 6’1″ tall and 150 lbs., wearing a black hat, black hooded jacket, gray pants and white gym shoes.

The second suspect is described as a black male with a medium brown complexion and slim build, wearing a black jacket, jacket shirt with white on the front of it, blue jeans and white gym shoes.

The third suspect is described as a black male with a medium brown complexion and slim build, wearing an orange jacket, dark colored pants, black shoes, and carrying a bag.

Anyone who recognizes these individuals, knows of their whereabouts or has any other information is asked to contact police at 313-596-5848 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-SPEAK-UP.