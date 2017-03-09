CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
DeAndre Levy: No City Deserves A Championship More Than Detroit

March 9, 2017 9:01 PM
Filed Under: Bob Quinn, DeAndre Levy

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

The Lions parted ways with DeAndre Levy on Thursday, but his love for the organization remains strong.

Shortly after being released, the former second-team All-Pro linebacker posted a farewell note on Instagram thanking the Lions, his teammates and his fans for their support over his eight-year career in Detroit.

He also managed to slip in a jab at the NFL’s officiating crew.

After signing a four-year, $33 million extension with the Lions in August of 2015, Levy was limited to just seven games over the ensuing two seasons. His uncertain future, it’s fair to assume, played a big role in the team’s decision to release him.

By designating Levy a June 1 cut, the Lions will save $5.8 million against the cap, although they won’t recoup that money until June.

A Wisconsin product, Levy was the Lions’ third-round pick in the 2009 draft. He came to be a prominent figure off the field for his community outreach, particularly in fighting domestic violence.

In a statement following Levy’s release, general manager Bob Quinn said, “On behalf of our entire organization, I would like to thank DeAndre for his many contributions to the Detroit Lions over the past eight seasons.

“While he excelled as a player during his time with us, DeAndre also had a genuine desire to make a difference off the field, investing a lot of his time and resources in social causes throughout the Detroit community.

“We wish DeAndre the very best in all his future endeavors.”

Judging by his farewell, Levy feels the same way about the Lions and the city of Detroit.

