Detroit Police Still Seeking Tips In September Auto Body Shop Murder [VIDEO]

March 9, 2017 10:03 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Nearly six months have passed since a man was gunned down inside of a body shop on Detroit’s east side, and police are still searching for the killers.

The shooting happened around 2:20 p.m. on September 21, 2016, in the 14000 block of Mack. Police say two men walked into the body shop and fired shots, fatally wounding the 50-year-old victim. The suspects then fled the scene in a white Chevy Impala, driven by a third suspect.

shooting suspect Detroit Police Still Seeking Tips In September Auto Body Shop Murder [VIDEO]

Suspect wanted in September 21, 2016 shooting at an auto body shop in Detroit (police handout)

The first suspect is described as a black male, heavyset, 50-years-old and 5’10” to 6′ tall, wearing all black clothing and a black baseball cap with green lettering.

The second suspect is described as a black male, 50-years-old, wearing all black clothing.

No description was provided of the third suspect.

Anyone who can identify the suspects, has seen the vehicle or who has any other information is asked to contact police at 313-596-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

