Detroit QLINE Rail Car Opens For Public Rides May 12

March 9, 2017 4:00 PM
Filed Under: QLINE

DETROIT (WWJ) – All aboard! Detroit’s QLINE street car system will begin operations on Friday, May 12.

In making the announcement Thursday, administrators said there will be a special event at the Penske Technical Center followed by the inaugural first ride down Woodward Ave.

The rail car will open up to the public for rides for the first time later that evening.

“QLINE’s grand opening will be a historic day in Detroit,” said M-1 RAIL CEO Matt Cullen in a media release.  “We’re bringing rail transit back to the heart of the city and connecting the Woodward Corridor in a way that’s already begun to transform the entire district.”

Construction on the line began in July 2014. Test runs for the street car, also known as the M-1 Rail line, has been ongoing since December.

“Testing and training continues to go well,” said M-1 RAIL COO Paul Childs. “We’re excited for people to experience their first ride on the streetcar. Our team has done a great job building a system that will be safe, reliable and deliver a best-in-class transit experience.”

The cars will run on a 6.6 mile loop from downtown Detroit to Midtown, transporting people along Woodward Ave. through the heart of the city.

A detailed calendar of grand opening events is expected to be released in April.

[Detroit QLINE Rail Car Defaced With Anti-Police Slogan]

