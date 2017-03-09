Gerber Recalls Toddler Food Over Allergy Concerns

DETROIT (WWJ) – If you have young children, you’ll want to take note of this recall.
Gerber is voluntarily recalling its Cheese Ravioli Pasta Pick-Ups because the egg allergen is missing from the “Contains” statement. The full ingredient list on the package does list “egg” as an ingredient; however, the “Contains” statement, designed to further alert parents to allergens in the recipe, did not include “egg” as is required.
Only consumers who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg are at risk of serious allergic reaction if they consume this product.
The recalled products were distributed nationally through retail stores and online.
The recall impacts all packages of the Cheese Ravioli variety of Gerber Pasta Pick-Ups (UPC code: 159070). All other Gerber products, including other Gerber Pasta Pick-Ups varieties, are appropriately labeled.
To date, no illness has been reported due to an allergic reaction to egg.
Gerber is in the process of updating its food package labels to make it easier for parents to identify foods that contain allergens such as egg, milk and wheat. On updated packages, this information can be found in the “Contains” statement as well as the ingredient list.
Parents who have questions can contact Gerber at at 1-800-510-7494.