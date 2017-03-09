CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Hospital Seeking Donations Of Original Artwork Of Painting, Photography For Permanent Collection

March 9, 2017 6:02 PM
Filed Under: Hospital Art

MADISON HEIGHTS  – A hospital in metro Detroit is not seeking donations of blood but creative sweat. St. John Macomb-Oakland Hospital is looking for original artwork for a new collection in their Madison Heights location.

The hospital is seeking submissions of original artwork to be part of the campus’ permanent art collection displayed throughout the hospital.

Interested hospital associates, volunteers, physicians and community members are encouraged to submit their artwork for consideration. Artists of all levels are eligible to donate.

The theme of the hospital’s artwork collection is Michigan and nature. Artwork examples that will be considered include landscapes, beaches, sunsets, sunrises, dunes, water, animals, flowers, trees, forests, leaves, gardens, paths, buildings, bridges etc.

“We think this artwork project is a great way to get the community and our valued associates and doctors involved in helping to enhance the healing environment at our hospital,” says Terry Hamilton, president of St. John Macomb-Oakland Hospital.

Those interested in having their artwork considered should send a 4×6 photo of the artwork for submission along with the entry form, which is available at stjohnprovidnce.org. Please include the following information on the back of each photo of artwork to be considered:
• Artist name
• Title of piece (and description/location)
• Artwork Medium & Size (for paintings)
Photograph Requirements:
Images must retain clarity at 20×30 (or larger)

Painting Requirements:
Paintings should be at least 12×16 (unframed)
(more)

The deadline for submissions is March 31. Artwork submissions may be mailed to St. John Macomb-Oakland Hospital, 27351 Dequindre, Madison Heights, MI 48071, or dropped off at the hospital’s main information desk. For questions, please contact Erin.O’Mara@ascension.org.

