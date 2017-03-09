CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
METRO DETROIT POWER OUTAGE: 670,000 Without Service | Repairs Could Last Through Weekend | Largest Weather Event In DTE History | Winds Push U-M Team Plane Off RunwayTraffic | Weather | School Closings

Hundreds Of Schools Close Amid Power Outage

March 9, 2017 7:03 AM

BLOOMFIELD HILLS (WWJ) – Hundreds of schools are closed Thursday because of power outages left behind from Wednesday’s damaging winds.

DTE Energy says crews are working to restore service to more than 670,000 homes and businesses in southeast Michigan — and those restoration efforts could last through the weekend. 

Because the area is without power, hundreds of schools across the metro area are closed Thursday. Many may remain closed Friday if the power is not restored.

Click here for complete School Closings list

The following districts are closed today:

Oakland County

Bloomfield Hills
Holly
Oak Park
Oxford
Pontiac
South Lyon

Macomb County

Anchor Bay
Armada
Chippewa Valley
Clintondale
East Detroit
Fitzgerald
Lakeview
L’Anse Creuse
Mt Clemens
Romeo
Roseville
Utica
Warren Consolidated
Also, Rodgers Elementary in the Lakeshore District is closed.

Wayne County

Allen Park
Dearborn
Dearborn Heights School District Number 7
Ecorse
Harper Woods
Lincoln Park
Melvindale-North Allen Park
Riverview
Romulus
Southgate
Taylor
Trenton Public Schools
Westwood Community Schools
Woodhaven-Brownstown Schools

Livingston County

Brighton
Fowlerville
Howell

