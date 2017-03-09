Hundreds Of Schools Close Amid Power Outage

BLOOMFIELD HILLS (WWJ) – Hundreds of schools are closed Thursday because of power outages left behind from Wednesday’s damaging winds.
DTE Energy says crews are working to restore service to more than 670,000 homes and businesses in southeast Michigan — and those restoration efforts could last through the weekend.
Because the area is without power, hundreds of schools across the metro area are closed Thursday. Many may remain closed Friday if the power is not restored.
Click here for complete School Closings list
The following districts are closed today:
Oakland County
Bloomfield Hills
Holly
Oak Park
Oxford
Pontiac
South Lyon
Macomb County
Anchor Bay
Armada
Chippewa Valley
Clintondale
East Detroit
Fitzgerald
Lakeview
L’Anse Creuse
Mt Clemens
Romeo
Roseville
Utica
Warren Consolidated
Also, Rodgers Elementary in the Lakeshore District is closed.
Wayne County
Allen Park
Dearborn
Dearborn Heights School District Number 7
Ecorse
Harper Woods
Lincoln Park
Melvindale-North Allen Park
Riverview
Romulus
Southgate
Taylor
Trenton Public Schools
Westwood Community Schools
Woodhaven-Brownstown Schools
Livingston County
Brighton
Fowlerville
Howell