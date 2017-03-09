CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Jim Harbaugh Tweets ‘Unairbrushed Evidence’ That Woody Hayes Loved Michigan, Hilarity Ensues [PHOTOS]

March 9, 2017 5:03 PM
Filed Under: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan, Woody Hayes

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

There was so much attention on the Michigan basketball team Thursday that the Michigan football head coach had to try and steal their thunder with a tweet.

Good old Jim Harbaugh tweeted out the following, “Unairbrushed evidence has been uncovered that confirms Woody’s love & strong feelings for the University of Michigan.”

The photo is funny, but he must have forgotten about all the times he had worn Michigan State gear in the past. The tweets from Michigan haters — or just comedy enthusiasts — came rolling in.

Harbaugh had to know those tweets were going to be fired his way. Even if you are a Michigan fan, you had a good chuckle at the responses.

