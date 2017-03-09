Jim Harbaugh Tweets ‘Unairbrushed Evidence’ That Woody Hayes Loved Michigan, Hilarity Ensues [PHOTOS]

By: Evan Jankens

There was so much attention on the Michigan basketball team Thursday that the Michigan football head coach had to try and steal their thunder with a tweet.

Good old Jim Harbaugh tweeted out the following, “Unairbrushed evidence has been uncovered that confirms Woody’s love & strong feelings for the University of Michigan.”

The photo is funny, but he must have forgotten about all the times he had worn Michigan State gear in the past. The tweets from Michigan haters — or just comedy enthusiasts — came rolling in.

Harbaugh had to know those tweets were going to be fired his way. Even if you are a Michigan fan, you had a good chuckle at the responses.