Lions Re-Sign DT Khyri Thornton

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have re-signed DT Khyri Thornton. Contract terms were not disclosed.
Thornton returns to Detroit for his third season with the Lions after originally joining the team via waivers from New England in 2015. He played in 13 games last season (six starts), totaling 19 tackles (14 solo), his first-career sack and one forced fumble, as well as two tackles in Detroit’s NFC Wild Card game at Seattle.
A third-round (85th overall) draft selection by the Green Bay Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Southern Mississippi, Thornton has appeared in 19 career games (six starts). His career totals include 24 tackles (17 solo), one sack, four tackles for loss and one forced fumble.