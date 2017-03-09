METRO DETROIT POWER OUTAGE: 670K Without Service | Repairs Could Last Through Weekend | Largest Weather Event In DTE History | Winds Push U-M Team Plane Off RunwayTraffic | Weather | School Closings

Lions Re-Sign DT Khyri Thornton

March 9, 2017 10:55 AM
Filed Under: Detroit Lions, Khyri Thornton

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have re-signed DT Khyri Thornton. Contract terms were not disclosed.

Thornton returns to Detroit for his third season with the Lions after originally joining the team via waivers from New England in 2015. He played in 13 games last season (six starts), totaling 19 tackles (14 solo), his first-career sack and one forced fumble, as well as two tackles in Detroit’s NFC Wild Card game at Seattle.

A third-round (85th overall) draft selection by the Green Bay Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Southern Mississippi, Thornton has appeared in 19 career games (six starts). His career totals include 24 tackles (17 solo), one sack, four tackles for loss and one forced fumble.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Detroit's St. Patrick’s Day Parade And EventsSt. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching with festivities happening across the city.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia