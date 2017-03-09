Lions Release DeAndre Levy

METRO DETROIT POWER OUTAGE: 670K Without Service | Repairs Could Last Through Weekend | Largest Weather Event In DTE History | Winds Push U-M Team Plane Off RunwayTraffic | Weather | School Closings

March 9, 2017 3:15 PM
Filed Under: DeAndre Levy

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

DeAndre Levy’s career in Detroit has come to an unceremonious end.

After playing in just six games over the past two seasons, the 2014 second-team All-NFL linebacker was released on Thursday by the Lions.

Levy was signed through 2019 and was in line to make about $25 million over the next three seasons. He was also due $1.75 million of his 2017 base salary on Saturday. By designating him a post-June 1 cut, the Lions will save $5.8 million against the cap, although they won’t recoup that money until June.

Just last Wednesday, GM Bob Quinn said of Levy, “As of today, I feel like he’ll be back next year.”

As it turns out, the Lions were ready to part ways.

Levy’s departure leaves Detroit with four linebackers under contract for 2017: Tahir Whitehead, Antwione Williams, Thurston Armbrister and Paul Worrilow, who agreed to a deal with the team on Wednesday night.

