CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]
METRO DETROIT POWER OUTAGE: 670K Without Service | Repairs Could Last Through Weekend | Largest Weather Event In DTE History | Winds Push U-M Team Plane Off RunwayTraffic | Weather | School Closings

Lions Sign D-Linemen Akeem Spence, Cornelius Washington

March 9, 2017 5:10 PM
Filed Under: Akeem Spence, Cornelius Washington, NFL free agency, Will Burchfield

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

The Lions continue to re-make themselves in the trenches.

The team has reached agreements with a pair of defensive linemen in Cornelius Washington and Akeem Spence.

Washington, a defensive end, spent his first four seasons with the Bears. The 27-year-old is coming off a year in which he posted career highs in both tackles (20) and sacks (two). Per Adam Caplan, his deal with Detroit will pay him a maximum of $8 million over two years.

Via the Detroit Free Press, Washington is eager to join the Lions’ front seven.

“The system that they have, I’m tailor made for it,” he said.

Spence, a defensive tackle, comes to the Lions from the Buccaneers, where he recorded 19 tackles over 16 games in 2016. His best season came in 2014 when he racked up 37 tackles and three sacks. The 25-year-old will make $10.5 million over three years, per Mike Garafolo.

Washington and Spence will add depth to a defensive line that often looked undermanned during the 2016 season.

The Lions have been one of the most active teams in free agency. On Wednesday, they reached agreements with highly-coveted RT Ricky Wagner and former Falcons LB Paul Worrilow. They also released LB DeAndre Levy on Thursday afternoon.

GM Bob Quinn might not be finished. Per Mike Sullivan of 97.1 The Ticket, the Lions hosted free agent guard and longtime Packer TJ Lang at their practice facility on Thursday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Detroit's St. Patrick’s Day Parade And EventsSt. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching with festivities happening across the city.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia