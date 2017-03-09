Michigan Basketball To Wear Practice Uniforms Against Illinois [PHOTOS]

By: Evan Jankens

There have been more downs than ups when it comes to the Michigan basketball team traveling to Washington D.C. for the Big Ten tournament.

Wednesday afternoon when the team tried to fly out of Willow Run airport the plane never made it off the runway.

The team plane, en route to Washington D.C. on Wednesday afternoon from Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti, was forced to abort its takeoff due to high winds and then slid off the runway, “sustaining extensive damage,” according to Michigan Basketball on Twitter. Per the team, “everyone on board was safely evacuated.”

The team made the trip successfully this morning but they had one little problem: Their uniforms didn’t make the trip, according to the team’s Twitter account.

Thrilled to be at our D.C. office for the week.

Fans have been asking. Yes, our game uniforms did not make the trip. Today we wear:

Tops – 💛

Shorts -💙

Let's go to work!

Michigan will wear their maize practice uniforms with blue shorts and blue shoes. I guess the team will have to wear the new shoes that Jordan Brand made for them.

Things can only go up from here for the Michigan Wolverines. They tip off against Illinois at 12:20 p.m Thursday and can be heard live on WWJ Newsradio 950.