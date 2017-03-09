NYC Man Pleads Guilty To Human Trafficking In Metro Detroit

LANSING (WWJ) – A Bronx, New York man has pleaded guilty in Oakland County Circuit Court to one count of human trafficking after authorities say he ran a sex-for-pay operation in metro Detroit.
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette says 25-year-old Jonathon Colon posted online advertisements for commercial sex with at least two female “escorts” online.
The victims, who were staying at Detroit-area motels with Colon, were forced to turn over they money they earned to Colon who would then provide them with “highly addictive drugs,” Schuette said.
Colon was originally charged with multiple felonies in November 2016 following an investigation into multiple incidents of sex trafficking in Oakland and Macomb counties.
Human trafficking, which Schuette has referred to as “modern day slavery,” is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
“The crime of human trafficking is serious and unfortunately happens every day in our state,” said Schuette, in a statement. “I want to thank the Roseville Police Department and the Southeast Michigan Trafficking and Exploitation Crimes Task Force for their assistance in bringing justice to this man’s victims.”
The investigation involved Roseville police, and two multi-agency task forces including FBI agents and the Michigan State Police.
Sentencing is scheduled for Thursday, March 30.