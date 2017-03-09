METRO DETROIT POWER OUTAGE: 515K Without Service | Repairs Could Last Through Weekend | Largest Weather Event In DTE History | Winds Push U-M Team Plane Off RunwayTraffic | Weather | School Closings

Pistons Overcome James, Cavaliers In 106-101 Win

March 9, 2017 11:33 PM

By NOAH TRISTER/AP Sports Writer

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) – Andre Drummond had 20 points and 16 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons scored the first 13 points of the fourth quarter before holding on for a 106-101 victory over the injury-plagued Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night.

LeBron James had 29 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists – and threw down over a half-dozen tremendous dunks – but the Cavaliers have now lost three straight and five of their last seven.

J.R. Smith played for Cleveland after a thumb injury had kept him out since December, but Kevin Love and Kyle Korver were out, and the Cavaliers lost Andrew Bogut earlier in the week with a broken leg.
