Police: UF’s Student President Arrested In Drunken Incident

March 9, 2017 1:38 PM

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — University of Florida’s student body president-elect has been arrested in Key West after police say he knocked over motorcycles while drunk.

The Independent Florida Alligator reports that 22-year-old William Smith Meyers was arrested Tuesday and charged with criminal mischief.

Key West police say Meyers climbed on the parked motorcycles and tried to start them and knocked them over when they would not. Police say Meyers was drunk and did not remember being in Key West for spring break vacation.

The Alligator reports that Meyers was elected student body president on Feb. 22 after running a campaign with the slogan “character that counts.”

He was detained in the county jail before being released on a $328 bond.

