Pro-Trump Students Suspended For Disruption At School

March 9, 2017 7:59 PM
Filed Under: Betsy DeVos, Grand Rapids, School Suspension

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – Four students at a school in western Michigan were suspended for two days after disrupting a pro-immigrant gathering with signs that said “Trump” and “Build the Wall.”

TV station WZZM says the incident occurred last week at Grand Rapids Christian High School. Superintendent Tom DeJonge says students were suspended for disrespecting other students and staff, not because of the content of their signs.

Students in the school’s social-justice group had gathered under a banner that said, “Immigrants are a Blessing Not a Burden.” DeJonge says an argument developed when students in favor of President Donald Trump’s policies approached.

Betsy DeVos, Trump’s head of the U.S. Education Department, and her family have been major financial supporters of Grand Rapids Christian Schools.

