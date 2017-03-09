CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Red Wings Assign Coreau to Griffins

March 9, 2017 4:20 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Red Wings, Jared Coreau

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today assigned goaltender Jared Coreau to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins. The Red Wings also removed goaltender Jimmy Howard from injured reserve.

Coreau has appeared in 14 games with the Red Wings as a rookie, posting a 5-4-3 record, 3.46 goals-against average, 0.887 save percentage and a team-best two shutouts. The 25-year-old goaltender made his NHL debut on Dec. 3 at Pittsburgh and logged his first career win on Dec. 23 at Florida, stopping 31 shots in a 4-3 shootout win to kick off a stretch of eight-straight decisions without a regulation loss (5-0-3). Coreau also posted a pair of shutouts in a two-week span, making 34 saves on Jan. 5 at Los Angeles and steering aside 18 shots on Jan. 16 vs. Montreal. The 6-foot-6, 220-lb., netminder has also appeared in 19 games with the Griffins and ranked top-10 in the AHL in major goaltending categories at the time of his recall with a 12-7-0 record, 2.27 goals-against average and 0.922 save percentage.

Originally signed as a free agent by the Red Wings on April 3, 2013, Coreau has played parts of four seasons with the Griffins, sporting a 57-34-3 record, 2.41 goals-against average, 0.921 save percentage and 10 shutouts, in addition to a 2-2 record with a 2.21 goals-against average and 0.935 save percentage in four career AHL postseason games. He also spent three seasons at Northern Michigan University in the CCHA prior to turning professional, logging 76 games and registering a 32-31-8 record, 2.72 goals-against average, 0.919 save percentage and two shutouts.

