Thousands Could Be Without Power Through Weekend After Damaging Winds

DETROIT (WWJ) – A massive effort to restore power to more than a half million DTE Energy customers could last through the weekend.

DTE Energy says 700,000 homes and businesses lost power Wednesday after wind gusts topping 60 miles per hour swept across southeastern Michigan. The utility described it as “the largest weather event in DTE history.”

As of early Thursday morning, more than 670,000 customers remain without power. The outages are widespread across the region, with the hardest hit areas in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb and Washtenaw counties.

DTE President Trevor Lauer says crews are working around the clock to restore service, but it will take a while.

“Given the size and our history with storms like this in the utility industry, I would expect that we’ll have the vast majority of our customers back in the next couple days, but also a storm of this size is going to impact customers for days after that,” he said. “I would expect that we’ll have customers, a small number of customers, out through the weekend.”

Hundreds of schools closed Thursday because of power outages.

Wednesday’s winds fanned a blaze that killed five people in a Detroit apartment building and pushed a plane carrying members of the University of Michigan basketball team off a runway during takeoff southwest of Detroit.

At the Renaissance Center in downtown Detroit, an announcement was made over the internal loudspeaker about the high winds, and people on upper floors were advised to stay away from windows.

The wind also caused damage across the metro area, bringing down more than 3,000 power lines, according to DTE. Trees were blown down in a neighborhood near Lahser and Maple, in the Grosse Pointes and in Bloomfield Hills. In Livonia, two cars were damaged when a large tree uprooted in a neighborhood near 5 Mile Road and Newburgh. Traffic lights also went out in several areas.

Forecasters say a 68 mph gust was reported at Metro Airport around noon Wednesday, while winds around 60 mph were reported at Willow Run Airport, Detroit City Airport and in Ann Arbor, Monroe and Troy. A 58 mph gust was reported at Oakland International Airport in Waterford.

DTE crews continue to work 16-hour shifts around the clock to restore power, and additional crews from Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee, New York and Pennsylvania will be in Michigan Thursday to assist.

