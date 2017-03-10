CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
97.1 The Ticket Appearances With Dos Equis!

March 10, 2017 3:44 PM

Join the 97.1 The Ticket Street Team and Ticket Chicks for all your basketball fun. We are looking for basketballs most interesting fans! Come win cool prizes and drink great beer!

• Here’s a complete schedule of our upcoming appearances:

  • March 16, 2017:
    • Join Dos Equis and 97.1 The Ticket for a basketball tipoff party at CJ Mahoney’s in Rochester from 7-9 p.m.
    •  Click here for directions
  • March 18, 2017:
    • Join Dos Equis and 97.1 The Ticket for a basketball tipoff party at JT’s Pub and Grub in Belleville from 7-9 p.m.
    • Click here for directions

  • March 19, 2017:
    • Join Dos Equis and 97.1 The Ticket for a basketball tipoff party at 24 Seconds Bar and Grill in Berkely from 1-3 p.m.
    • Click here for directions
  • March 23, 2017:
    • Join Dos Equis and 97.1 The Ticket for a basketball tipoff party at Hamlin Pub in Chesterfield from 7-9 p.m.
    • Click here for directions
  • March 24, 2017:
    • Join Dos Equis and 97.1 The Ticket for a basketball tipoff party at ScoreKeepers in Ann Arbor from 10-12 a.m.
    • Click here for directions
  • March 25, 2017:
    • Join Dos Equis and 97.1 The Ticket for a basketball tipoff party at Shores Inn Food & Spirits in St. Clair Shores Shores from 7-9 p.m.
    • Click here for directions
  • March 26, 2017:
    • Join Dos Equis and 97.1 The Ticket for a basketball tipoff party at Doc’s Sports Retreat in Livonia from 7-9 p.m.
    • Click here for directions
  • April 1, 2017:
    • Join Dos Equis and 97.1 The Ticket for a basketball tipoff party at Penny Black in Rochester from 7-9 p.m.
    • Click here for directions
  • April 2, 2017:
    • Join Dos Equis and 97.1 The Ticket for a basketball tipoff party at Buffalo Wild Wings in Canton from 1-3 p.m.
    • Click here for directions

Brought to you by your favorite sports bars, Dos Equis and your station for sports… 97.1 The Ticket!

