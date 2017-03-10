METRO DETROIT POWER OUTAGE: 340K Without Service | Repairs To Take Days | Largest Weather Event In DTE History | Never A 4-Way Stop | Trees DownWarming Centers | Traffic | Weather | School Closings

Appeals Court Affirms $300K Bias Verdict Against Wayne State

March 10, 2017 7:52 PM
Filed Under: Wayne State University

DETROIT (AP) — A longtime employee at Wayne State University who blamed her firing on age discrimination has won an appeal of a $300,000 verdict.

Wayne State tried to have the verdict overturned, but it was affirmed by the Michigan appeals court in a 2-1 decision Thursday.

Karen Hrapkiewicz worked in veterinary technology at Wayne State until 2011 when she was dismissed at age 62. Her bosses said she was fired for telling students to show up for an exam on a snow day, among other issues.

Hrapkiewicz says she was told she was “old school” and set in her ways. Her job paid $111,000 a year. She says a younger employee took over.

The appeals court says Hrapkiewicz presented sufficient evidence to show age was a factor. Wayne State is also on the hook for $265,000 in legal fees.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Detroit's St. Patrick’s Day Parade And EventsSt. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching with festivities happening across the city.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia