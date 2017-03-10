Best Birthday Ever: Walmart Giving Out FREE Cupcakes On Sunday March 12

METRO DETROIT POWER OUTAGE: 400K Without Service | Repairs To Take Days | Largest Weather Event In DTE History | Never A 4-Way Stop | Trees DownWarming Centers | Traffic | Weather | School Closings

March 10, 2017 9:18 AM
In honor of everyone’s birthday everywhere, Walmart Supercenters are giving away 3 million cupcakes nationwide for FREE this weekend.

From noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, all you have to do is walk into a Walmart Supercenter and ask for your birthday cupcake. Simple as that.

And you even get to choose your favorite flavor!

“We are giving away whatever type of cupcakes that they want to sample, any type of cupcake that we offer,” spokesperson Marello CeCeoka told WWJ’s Erin Vee.

CeCeoka says birthdays are a big deal, and Walmart is the destination for everything you need to put together the best birthday ever.

Walmart’s giveaway is available to all customers, regardless of when your birthday is. The offer is good while supplies last, but there will be plenty to go around. CeCeoka says Walmart is giving away 81,000 cupcakes in Michigan, including nearly 20,000 in metro Detroit.

