Bills Sign K Steven Hauschka And His Former Holder Makes Ball Pun

The Buffalo Bills began addressing their needs at safety by signing free agents Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer.
Hyde is the key addition and agreed to sign a five-year deal worth about $30 million, with about $14 million in guarantees, a person with direct knowledge of the contract told The Associated Press. The person spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity because the Bills have not announced the contract’s details.
The Bills also filled their place-kicking vacancy by signing Steven Hauschka and confirmed previously reported agreed to deals to sign fullback Patrick DiMarco and offensive lineman Vladimir Ducasse.
Safety was a key need entering free-agency signing period on Wednesday, and especially after Buffalo released veteran starter Aaron Williams earlier in the day.
Hyde has been a four-year starter at Green Bay since being selected in the fifth-round of the 2013 draft. Poyer has four years of NFL experience, and spent the past three-plus seasons in Cleveland.
Hauschka fills the spot left open after veteran Dan Carpenter was released.
— John Wawrow reporting from Orchard Park, New York.
