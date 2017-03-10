Detroit Man Charged With Murder, Arson In Fire That Killed 5 People

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit man has been charged in an apartment fire that killed five people.
Henry Keith Jackson, 55, faces five counts of first degree murder and five counts of arson for allegedly setting the blaze Wednesday afternoon, in the 10500 block of Whittier in Detroit, according to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.
Worthy said the five male victims, whose names have not yet been released, lived in the building where Jackson was also a resident. Several additional people suffered from burns and smoke inhalation.
Anchorites at the scene told WWJ that the day’s strong winds make the fire difficult to put out. Police and prosecutors have not yet discussed a motive in the case.
Jackson is scheduled to be arraigned at 4 p.m. Friday in 36th District Court.
