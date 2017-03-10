CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]
METRO DETROIT POWER OUTAGE: 340K Without Service | Repairs To Take Days | Largest Weather Event In DTE History | Never A 4-Way Stop | Trees DownWarming Centers | Traffic | Weather | School Closings

Does “Kong: Skull Island” Live Up To The Hype? Yes!

March 10, 2017 2:25 PM By Terri Lee Sylvester
Filed Under: jordan vogt roberts, Kong: Skull Island

DETROIT (WWJ) – We’ve all been seeing the commercials and the trailers for months, and now “Kong: Skull Island” is in theaters. But, does it live up to the hype? That question can be answered with a very enthusiastic “yes!” “Kong: Skull Island” definitely lives up to the hype. And, if you’re going to see it, be prepared to be scared, excited and surprised. This movie has audiences experiencing all of that and more.

“Kong: Skull Island” is a re-imagining of the story of King Kong. A group of scientists, soldiers and adventurers discover Kong on a remote island in the Pacific. They head out to explore the island, which has been long hidden, after scientists learn of its existence.

Part of what makes this movie so much fun to watch is that you never know what’s going to happen next. The surprises start early and just keep right on coming until the credits roll. In other King Kong films where the movie focuses on the title character, this particular film features Kong not only in a battle against humans, but if you’ve seen the trailers you already know this, there are other gigantic, creepy creatures that inhabit the island — and they’re not looking to make friends.

Heading up the exhibition are adventurer James Conrad, portrayed by Golden Globe winner Tom Hiddleston, and Lieutenant Colonel Preston Packard, portrayed by Samuel L. Jackson.

ksi 14611 jvr Does Kong: Skull Island Live Up To The Hype? Yes!

SAMUEL L. JACKSON as Preston Packard, JOHN C. REILLY as Hank Marlow and TOM HIDDLESTON as James Conrad in Warner Bros. Pictures’, Legendary Pictures’ and Tencent Pictures’ action adventure “KONG: SKULL ISLAND,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

Joining them on the trip are scientist Houston Brooks, portrayed by Corey Hawkins, and army soldier Mills, portrayed by Jason Mitchell. Some moviegoers will remember them from another film they co-starred in together: the blockbuster Straight Outta Compton. And I’m willing to bet they have another blockbuster on their hands in their latest adventure on Skull Island.

“Kong: Skull Island” is directed by native Detroiter Jordan Vogt-Roberts. He began his feature film career with “The Kings of Summer,” which premiered to critical acclaim at the Sundance Film Festival in 2013. His latest feature, “Kong: Skull Island” is rated PG-13, so you’ll want to leave the younger kids at home.

See you at the movies!

Be sure to tune in to WWJ Newsradio 950 every Friday for my weekly look at the movies with Midday Anchor Jackie Paige.

Follow Terri on Twitter @TerriJLee

Member:
Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA)
Detroit Film Critics Society (DFCS)
African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA)
Digital Arts, Film & Television (DAFT)

More from Terri Lee Sylvester
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Detroit's St. Patrick’s Day Parade And EventsSt. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching with festivities happening across the city.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia