Does “Kong: Skull Island” Live Up To The Hype? Yes!

DETROIT (WWJ) – We’ve all been seeing the commercials and the trailers for months, and now “Kong: Skull Island” is in theaters. But, does it live up to the hype? That question can be answered with a very enthusiastic “yes!” “Kong: Skull Island” definitely lives up to the hype. And, if you’re going to see it, be prepared to be scared, excited and surprised. This movie has audiences experiencing all of that and more.

“Kong: Skull Island” is a re-imagining of the story of King Kong. A group of scientists, soldiers and adventurers discover Kong on a remote island in the Pacific. They head out to explore the island, which has been long hidden, after scientists learn of its existence.

Part of what makes this movie so much fun to watch is that you never know what’s going to happen next. The surprises start early and just keep right on coming until the credits roll. In other King Kong films where the movie focuses on the title character, this particular film features Kong not only in a battle against humans, but if you’ve seen the trailers you already know this, there are other gigantic, creepy creatures that inhabit the island — and they’re not looking to make friends.

Heading up the exhibition are adventurer James Conrad, portrayed by Golden Globe winner Tom Hiddleston, and Lieutenant Colonel Preston Packard, portrayed by Samuel L. Jackson.

Joining them on the trip are scientist Houston Brooks, portrayed by Corey Hawkins, and army soldier Mills, portrayed by Jason Mitchell. Some moviegoers will remember them from another film they co-starred in together: the blockbuster Straight Outta Compton. And I’m willing to bet they have another blockbuster on their hands in their latest adventure on Skull Island.

“Kong: Skull Island” is directed by native Detroiter Jordan Vogt-Roberts. He began his feature film career with “The Kings of Summer,” which premiered to critical acclaim at the Sundance Film Festival in 2013. His latest feature, “Kong: Skull Island” is rated PG-13, so you’ll want to leave the younger kids at home.

See you at the movies!

