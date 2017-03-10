Jets Officially Part Ways With Darrelle Revis

DENNIS WASZAK Jr., AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Revis Island is shut down in New York and ready for relocation. Again.

The Jets made the release of cornerback Darrelle Revis official Thursday, shortly after the NFL’s free agency period began.

Revis was informed by the team last week that it was making the move, which ends his second tenure with the Jets after just two years and saves them $9.3 million on the salary cap. New York had to wait until 4 p.m. Thursday — the start of the new league year — to release Revis for cap purposes.

The Jets also announced they re-signed outside linebackers Josh Martin and Corey Lemonier, released running back Khiry Robinson, and gave second-round tenders to center Wesley Johnson and cornerback Marcus Williams, both restricted free agents. The deal for Martin, a special teams standout, was for two years and $4.3 million, according to a person familiar with the contract. Terms of Lemonier’s deal weren’t immediately available.

New York also re-signed offensive tackle Ben Ijalana to a two-year deal worth up to $11 million, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

Revis, 31, had been scheduled to make $15 million, including a $2 million roster bonus, this season. The Jets still owe him $6 million as part of the $39 million in guarantees in the five-year, $70 million deal he signed with New York in 2015.

But that price tag proved to be too high for a once-dominant player who admittedly had a subpar year. Revis blamed his stunning slip in play on injuries and age.

He’s now free to sign elsewhere — but he’ll have to find a team willing to bring him in despite being a shell of his former shutdown self. Revis is also facing four felony counts, including aggravated assault and other charges alleging he was in a fight with two men on Feb. 12 in Pittsburgh. A pre-trial hearing will be held on March 15.

On the field, Revis established himself as one of the top players in Jets history after being drafted No. 14 overall in 2007. He earned the nickname, “Revis Island” for his penchant for routinely shutting down opposing teams’ top receivers from Terrell Owens to Chad Johnson to Andre Johnson to Reggie Wayne.

After a season-ending knee injury in 2012 and the last of a handful of contract disputes, the Jets traded him to Tampa Bay. He signed with New England as a free agent in 2014 and helped the Patriots win the Super Bowl that season.

New England declined a $20 million option for the following season, and New York jumped at the chance to reunite with Revis, bringing back one of the most successful and lauded players in franchise history.

But the return was underwhelming. He played through a wrist injury that affected his ability to jam receivers in 2015. Revis reported to training camp last summer overweight and struggled to effectively and consistently cover opponents — something that would have seemed unthinkable in his prime — throughout the season.

He offered to consider a move to safety, but the Jets instead opted to part ways with Revis.

“Darrelle Revis is one of the greatest players to ever wear a Jets uniform,” owner Woody Johnson said in a statement last week when the team announced its plans for the cornerback. “His combination of talent, preparation and instincts is rare and helped him become one of the most dominant players of his generation.

