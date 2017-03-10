Justin Verlander Trolls Kate Upton Over Sports Illustrated Cover [PHOTO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
I usually think that couples who are competitive are couples who will last. That is unless they start getting petty over every little thing.
Thursday evening, Justin Verlander decided to take a little shot at his beautiful fiance Kate Upton over their Sports Illustrated covers.
“#tbt 2006 SI cover cuz I gotta remind Kate who was first. 😂😜 @kateupton #foreveryoung #sportsillustrated #cover,” Verlander said on Instagram.
It was kind of an unfair shot at the three-time SI Swimsuit cover girl. When his first cover was released in 2006, Upton was only 15.
Verlander has appeared on the cover of SI three times as well. The first time was in August 2006, then September of 2011 and most recently April of 2013.
Upton does have Verlander beat as she has been on the cover of the SI Swimsuit issue three times — and again with Justin and B.J. Upton wearing Atlanta Braves uniforms.
And for the ultimate win: I think Kate has the more memorable covers so she has the constant one-up on the former AL MVP.