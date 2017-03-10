CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]
METRO DETROIT POWER OUTAGE: 340K Without Service | Repairs To Take Days | Largest Weather Event In DTE History | Never A 4-Way Stop | Trees DownWarming Centers | Traffic | Weather | School Closings

Justin Verlander Trolls Kate Upton Over Sports Illustrated Cover [PHOTO]

March 10, 2017 2:54 PM
Filed Under: Justin Verlander, Kate Upton

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

I usually think that couples who are competitive are couples who will last. That is unless they start getting petty over every little thing.

Thursday evening, Justin Verlander decided to take a little shot at his beautiful fiance Kate Upton over their Sports Illustrated covers.

“#tbt 2006 SI cover cuz I gotta remind Kate who was first. 😂😜 @kateupton #foreveryoung #sportsillustrated #cover,” Verlander said on Instagram.

#tbt 2006 SI cover cuz I gotta remind Kate who was first. 😂😜 @kateupton #foreveryoung #sportsillustrated #cover

A post shared by Justin Verlander (@justinverlander) on

It was kind of an unfair shot at the three-time SI Swimsuit cover girl. When his first cover was released in 2006, Upton was only 15.

Verlander has appeared on the cover of SI three times as well. The first time was in August 2006, then September of 2011 and most recently April of 2013.

Upton does have Verlander beat as she has been on the cover of the SI Swimsuit issue three times — and again with Justin and B.J. Upton wearing Atlanta Braves uniforms.

And for the ultimate win: I think Kate has the more memorable covers so she has the constant one-up on the former AL MVP.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Detroit's St. Patrick’s Day Parade And EventsSt. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching with festivities happening across the city.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia