Lions Announce Signings Of Wagner, Spence And Washington

March 10, 2017 4:23 PM
Filed Under: Akeem Spence, Cornelius Washington, Detroit Lions, Ricky Wagner

NOAH TRISTER, AP Sports Writer

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed offensive tackle Ricky Wagner, defensive tackle Akeem Spence and defensive end Cornelius Washington.

Wagner gives Detroit an experienced replacement after tackle Riley Reiff signed with Minnesota. Wagner is entering his fifth NFL season, and he started 14 games in 2016 for the Baltimore Ravens. He made 47 starts in four seasons for the Ravens.

Spence started four games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, and Washington started two for the Chicago Bears.

The Lions made the playoffs last season as a wild card and have had to overhaul both lines to a degree in recent years. Quarterback Matthew Stafford was sacked 37 times last season, and Detroit has struggled to develop any consistent running game.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

