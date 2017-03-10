Lions Sign Former First Round Pick CB DJ Hayden

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
The Detroit Lions were busy on the first day of NFL free agency, signing D-Linemen Akeem Spence, Cornelius Washington, Linebacker Paul Worrilow and released LB DeAndre Levy.
Making a move early Friday morning, the Lions added another player to their defense. According to Adam Caplan of ESPN, Detroit signed former first round pick DJ Hayden (12th overall to Oakland in 2013) to a 1-year deal worth up to $5.25 million deal.
Hayden has been a little underwhelming after being drafted out of Houston by the Oakland Raiders. Only playing one full season (2015) he has three career interceptions and had career high in tackles in 2015 (70).
December of last year, Hayden had his season cut short as he was placed on IR with a hamstring injury.