METRO DETROIT POWER OUTAGE: 400K Without Service | Repairs To Take Days | Largest Weather Event In DTE History | Never A 4-Way Stop | Trees DownWarming Centers | Traffic | Weather | School Closings

Lions Sign Former First Round Pick CB DJ Hayden

March 10, 2017 9:29 AM
Filed Under: Detroit Lions, DJ Hayden

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

The Detroit Lions were busy on the first day of NFL free agency, signing D-Linemen Akeem Spence, Cornelius Washington, Linebacker Paul Worrilow and released LB DeAndre Levy.

Making a move early Friday morning, the Lions added another player to their defense. According to Adam Caplan of ESPN, Detroit signed former first round pick DJ Hayden (12th overall to Oakland in 2013) to a 1-year deal worth up to $5.25 million deal.

Hayden has been a little underwhelming after being drafted out of Houston by the Oakland Raiders. Only playing one full season (2015) he has three career interceptions and had career high in tackles in 2015 (70).

December of last year, Hayden had his season cut short as he was placed on IR with a hamstring injury.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Detroit's St. Patrick’s Day Parade And EventsSt. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching with festivities happening across the city.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia