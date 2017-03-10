CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Lynch Returns, Leads Minnesota Past Michigan State In Big 10

March 10, 2017 5:35 PM
Filed Under: Michigan State, Minnesota

STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reggie Lynch returned from taking a forearm to the face and scored 16 points to lead fourth-seeded Minnesota to a 63-58 victory over fifth-seeded Michigan State on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference Tournament.

The Big Ten defensive player of the year was dynamic at each end of the court, and his return sparked an 8-0 second-half run for the Golden Gophers (24-8), who advance to face Michigan in the semifinals. Lynch doubled his season scoring average and had five blocked shots to stymie the Spartans (19-14).

Lynch took an inadvertent forearm to the face early in the second half and left the court with a towel over it. He missed only 1:19 and was the catalyst for Minnesota beating Tom Izzo’s tournament-tested bunch.

Amir Coffey added 13 points for Minnesota, which had four players in double figures and committed only nine turnovers.

Freshman Miles Bridges led Michigan State with 20 points but was 7 of 20 from the floor. He was a big part of the Spartans’ perimeter problems as they shot 20 percent from 3-point territory.

SPRINGS ON CRUTCHES

Minnesota guard Akeem Springs left the game with 3:57 remaining and came back onto the sideline in the final minute with the aid of crutches. Springs scored six points in 28 minutes before getting injured.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: Is squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble short of 20 wins and will be at the mercy of the selection committee.

Minnesota: Entering with the No. 20 RPI, NCAA Tournament seeding is only improving with each victory by coach Richard Pitino’s group, which has experienced an incredible turnaround after going 8-23 last season.

UP NEXT

Michigan State: Awaits Selection Sunday.

Minnesota: Faces Michigan in the early semifinal Saturday afternoon. Minnesota beat Michigan 83-78 in overtime Feb. 19 in the teams’ only meeting.

___

More college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

