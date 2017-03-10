Man, Two Young Boys Charged In Connection With Robbery Of Coney Island Patron

DETROIT (WWJ) — Three people have been charged in connection with a coney island robbery — two of them under the age of 14.
Antoine Tyler, 20, along with the two juveniles — ages 13 and 12 — are accused of approaching a 56-year-old man while he was eating at Universal Coney Island on Grand River Ave. just west of Greenfield Rd. on March 3.
Police say the three males struggled with the victim and stole his wallet with $300 inside. All three have been charged with unarmed robbery and larceny.
Tyler received a $75,000 cash/surety bond. Bond for the juveniles was set at $25,000/10%. If bond is posted, the juvenile respondents are to have no contact with Tyler, the victim or any potential witness in the case.
All three all due back in court on March 21 and March 27.