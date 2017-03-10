Michigan Teen Charged With Murder In Shooting Of 18-Year-Old Friend

FENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – A 16-year-old Genesee County boy has been charged with murder the death of a friend who was shot in the back of the head.

The victim, 18-year-old Brady Morris, had been staying at the home of Abdu Akl in Fenton Township. Morris was killed Saturday night while other members of the Akl family were in the house, according to police.

Akl was charged Friday with murder, possessing a stolen firearm and two more crimes. He was arrested when deputies responded to a 911 call and found him outside the home in the 14000 block of Moffett Drive.

Prosecutors say a semiautomatic pistol was found on the front porch; and Morris, in a first floor bedroom, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his head.

According to the autopsy report, it appears that Morris was shot from behind at point-blank range on the top left side of his head.

“This is obviously a very tragic event that has stunned the community and resulted in the loss of life of a young man,” said David Prosecutor Leyton, in a media release. “We will do everything we can to see that justice is carried through in the criminal judicial system.”

Akl’s attorney, Frank Manley, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment, but had earlier described the shooting as an accident.

Sheriff Robert Pickell says Akl and Morris occasionally put guns to their heads, something known as Russian roulette, but they weren’t playing at the time.

Akl was scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon in 67th District Court.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.