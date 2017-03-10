CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Parents Question School’s Slave Auction Poster Assignment

March 10, 2017 2:39 PM

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Posters for slave auctions created by fifth-graders have been removed from the wall of a New Jersey elementary school hallway after some parents questioned the assignment.

The South Orange School District is planning a community meeting to discuss whether the assignment is appropriate for fifth-graders.

NJ.com reports that Superintendent John Ramos said in a note to parents that the project at South Mountain Elementary School is part of a larger Colonial America unit that’s been used for 10 years.

One poster listed the names of available slaves, who included 12-year-old Anne, described as “a fine housegirl.” Another poster says, “All slaves raised on the plantation of John Carter,” and specifies that only cash is accepted.

Ramos says the projects should have been accompanied by an explanation.

