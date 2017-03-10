CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Patriots Acquire WR Brandin Cooks From Saints For 2 Draft Picks

March 10, 2017 11:52 PM

BRETT MARTEL
AP Sports Writer

A person familiar with the deal says the New Orleans Saints have agreed to trade receiver Brandin Cooks to the New England Patriots.

The Patriots sent their 2017 first-round selection and a third-round pick to New Orleans for Cooks while the Saints will send back a fourth-round pick, said the person who spoke Friday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the teams have not announced the deal.

In Cooks, 23, the Patriots add another speedy and productive young receiver to a group that already includes Chris Hogan, Malcolm Mitchell and veterans Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola.

Cooks has appeared in all 16 regular-season games for New Orleans the past two years and is coming off back-to-back 1,100-yard receiving seasons, in which he also had 17 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Saints are stockpiling draft picks and will have five selections in the first three rounds in April.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

