Pistons Andre Drummond Makes Extremely NSFW Rap Song

March 10, 2017 3:40 PM
Filed Under: Andre Drummond, Detroit Pistons

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Rappers want to be NBA players and NBA players want to rappers. Think about it for a moment: Kobe Bryant, Shaq, Damion Lilliard, Allen Iverson and now Andre Drummond have all dabbled in the rap game.

Drummond is the most recent addition to that list and has released a song with Detroit rapper Nate Nixen, according to hotnewhiphop.com.

Drummond recently linked up with Detroit rapper Nate Nixen to showcase his lyrical talents and he didn’t embarrass himself. We’re not saying he’s going to dethrone Lillard or anything, but he’s not that bad.

The song has filled with f-bombs throughout the 44 second clip on Twitter.

Click HERE To Watch The Clip Of Drummond Rapping

I am warning you to NOT play this on your speakers at work. Also, I’m not judging or anything, to each his own, but however long it took to make this rap video, maybe, just maybe Drummond should have been in the gym working on his free throws. He is still shooting 41 percent from the charity stripe. Who am I to judge, though?

