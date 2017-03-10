CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]
METRO DETROIT POWER OUTAGE: 515K Without Service | Repairs To Take Days | Largest Weather Event In DTE History | Never A 4-Way Stop | Trees DownWarming Centers | Traffic | Weather | School Closings

Man Arrested After 5 Killed, 4 Injured In Detroit Apartment Fire; Arson Suspected

March 10, 2017 5:19 AM
Filed Under: detroit, fatal fire

DETROIT (AP) – Police investigating an arson fire said Thursday they arrested a 55-year-old-man who lived in a Detroit apartment building where a blaze fanned by high winds killed five people and injured four.

Officer Jennifer Moreno said the fire Wednesday may have followed an argument, but police aren’t sure. No charges have been filed.

Deputy Fire Commissioner David Fornell told the Associated Press that investigators have determined the fire was arson. Fornell said wind gusts up to 60 mph at the two-story, brick building made it difficult for fire crews.

“It was like facing a blowtorch,” Fornell said. “There was a lot of fire in the back, but the fire was being pushed into the building by the wind.”

The Detroit Free Press reports Fornell said authorities believe the man “may have had an argument with the landlord.”

A man who wasn’t breathing was pulled from the building by firefighters and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Fornell said. Four bodies later were found on the second floor of the building, he said.

No identifications have been made due to the condition of the bodies, said Jim Martinez, a spokesman for the county medical examiner. Dental records might be needed.

The two-story brick building held eight apartments, most occupied by one or two male adults being treated for substance abuse or mental health issues, resident Marcelleus Thomas told The Detroit News.

“Our families didn’t want us. This was the last place for us to go,” said Thomas, 54, who returned from an appointment to find his home ablaze.

Two of the injured suffered smoke inhalation and were treated and released, Fornell said. He said one person was in critical condition with burns and smoke inhalation and another was in serious condition with a cut hand.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Detroit's St. Patrick’s Day Parade And EventsSt. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching with festivities happening across the city.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia