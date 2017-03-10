METRO DETROIT POWER OUTAGE: 400K Without Service | Repairs To Take Days | Largest Weather Event In DTE History | Never A 4-Way Stop | Trees DownWarming Centers | Traffic | Weather | School Closings

R & B Group Jagged Edge Kicks Former Lion Nick Fairley Off The Stage [NSFW VIDEO]

March 10, 2017 11:59 AM
Filed Under: Jagged Edge, Nick Fairley

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

When Nick Fairley was a member of the Detroit Lions he had a few missteps along the way.

Now a member of the New Orleans Saints, Fairley had a run in with the R & B group Jagged Edge last month, according to TMZ.com.

Security was called in … but Fairley still wouldn’t leave. You can hear people yelling at Fairley to go. At one point, a frustrated Jagged Edge says, “You want the mic? You can have this show my n**ga.”

At one point, the singer told Fairley to get his “big ass” off the stage.

Fairley was the Grand Marshal for a Mardi Gras themed event in Mobile, Ala., and Jagged Edge was the scheduled entertainment for the event but it appears that Fairley wanted to make this event all about himself.

JE (as the kids would call them) took the stage and Fairley refused to get off stage and that’s when Jagged Edge started throwing out profanities to the former Lions first round pick.

CLICK HERE FOR THE NSFW VIDEO

Jagged Edge wound up cutting their show short and Fairley’s family members rushed the stage and started yell F*** Jagged Egde.

