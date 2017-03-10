CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]
METRO DETROIT POWER OUTAGE: 340K Without Service | Repairs To Take Days | Largest Weather Event In DTE History | Never A 4-Way Stop | Trees DownWarming Centers | Traffic | Weather | School Closings

Suspect Sketches Released In Attempted Kidnapping In Downtown Detroit

March 10, 2017 6:27 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Crimes Stoppers has released a pair of suspect sketches as police search for a man wanted in an attempted abduction in downtown Detroit.

At around 3 p.m. on Friday, March 3, police say the man tried to kidnap a female as she was walking in the 2000 block of Robert Bradby Dr., near the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center — also known as Detroit City Hall.

A witness who was driving past jumped out of his vehicle and grabbed the suspect, according to Crime Stoppers, but the suspect was able to break free. The witness tried to follow the suspect but eventually lost sight of him.

The victim described the suspect (seen in the first sketch) as a black male, 49 or 50 years old, around 5’11” tall and 200 lbs. She said had a full beard and wore glasses and a hoodie.

The witness described the suspect (seen in the second sketch) as a black male, 35 or 36 years old, around 5’11” and 260 lbs., with sparse facial hair and a small tattoo of the “Old English D” by his right eye.

Both said he wore a black knit cap.

Anyone who may recognize this suspect or who has any information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370).

As always, those who feel they are in danger should dial 911.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Detroit's St. Patrick’s Day Parade And EventsSt. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching with festivities happening across the city.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia