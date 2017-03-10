Suspect Sketches Released In Attempted Kidnapping In Downtown Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Crimes Stoppers has released a pair of suspect sketches as police search for a man wanted in an attempted abduction in downtown Detroit.
At around 3 p.m. on Friday, March 3, police say the man tried to kidnap a female as she was walking in the 2000 block of Robert Bradby Dr., near the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center — also known as Detroit City Hall.
A witness who was driving past jumped out of his vehicle and grabbed the suspect, according to Crime Stoppers, but the suspect was able to break free. The witness tried to follow the suspect but eventually lost sight of him.
The victim described the suspect (seen in the first sketch) as a black male, 49 or 50 years old, around 5’11” tall and 200 lbs. She said had a full beard and wore glasses and a hoodie.
The witness described the suspect (seen in the second sketch) as a black male, 35 or 36 years old, around 5’11” and 260 lbs., with sparse facial hair and a small tattoo of the “Old English D” by his right eye.
Both said he wore a black knit cap.
Anyone who may recognize this suspect or who has any information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370).
As always, those who feel they are in danger should dial 911.