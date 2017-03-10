U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade Will Resign At Trump Administration’s Request

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) — Barbara McQuade says she’s stepping down as U.S. attorney for eastern Michigan at the request of President Donald Trump.
McQuade is among 46 federal prosecutors asked to resign by Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday, a typical move by a new administration. She was the first woman to serve as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan and was appointed by President Barack Obama in 2010.
McQuade oversaw a number of high-profile cases, including the conviction of former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick and more than 30 others on public corruption charges and the conviction and life sentence of an Al-Qaeda operative for attempting to blow up an airliner over Detroit on Christmas Day in 2009 with a bomb concealed in his underwear.
“I have loved serving in this job as much as anyone has ever loved any job,” McQuade said in a press release. “It has been an incredible privilege to work alongside public servants who devote their tremendous talents to improving the quality of life in our community. I am proud to have served as U.S. Attorney in the Obama Administration.”
Before becoming U.S. Attorney, McQuade was an Assistant U.S. Attorney in Detroit for 12 years, serving as Deputy Chief of the National Security Unit. Born in Detroit, McQuade is a 1987 graduate of the University of Michigan and a 1991 graduate of the University of Michigan Law School.
