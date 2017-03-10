CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
VW Expected To Plead Guilty In Emissions-Cheating Case

March 10, 2017 7:19 AM
Filed Under: Volkswagen

DETROIT (AP) – Volkswagen’s day of reckoning for cheating on diesel emissions tests is coming on Friday.

The German automaker is expected to plead guilty to three criminal counts at a morning hearing in Detroit federal court. The company could also be sentenced by Judge Sean Cox.

Last month VW agreed to plead guilty and pay a $4.3 billion penalty for programming about 590,000 diesel vehicles to deceive U.S. regulators.

The company admitted installing software that activated pollution controls during government tests and switched them off in real-world driving. The cars spewed harmful nitrogen oxide at up to 40 times above the legal limit. Volkswagen also has admitted to lying to investigators to cover up the scheme.

Seven VW employees also face criminal charges in the case.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

