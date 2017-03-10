Warming Centers Open Amid Power Outage, Bitter Cold

DETROIT (WWJ) – Dozens of warming centers are open across metro Detroit as hundreds of thousands of electricity customers remain without power due to high winds earlier in the week.
Temperatures were around 30 degrees Friday morning in the Detroit area and are expected to remain cold throughout the weekend, with overnight lows in the teens or 20s and highs around 30 degrees.
As of 5 a.m. Friday, approximately 515,000 customers remain without power. DTE expects to have roughly 90 percent of customers restored by Sunday evening. The outages are widespread across the region, with the hardest hit areas in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb and Washtenaw counties.
The following cities have opened warming centers for those without power:
Adrian
Bixby Hospital
818 Riverside Ave, Adrian, MI 49221
517-403-0902
24 hours through Sunday
Allen Park
Allen Park Community Center
15800 White St, Allen Park, MI 48101
Open 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Almont
The Mason’s Lodge
7300 Dryden Road, Almont, MI 48003
24 Hours
Canton
Canton Public Library
1200 Canton Center Rd, Canton, MI 48188
734-397-0999
Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday – Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Canton
Summit on the Parkway
46000 Summit Parkway, Canton, MI 48188
734-394-5460
Monday – Friday 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Detroit
Crowell Community Center
16630 Lahser, south of 6 Mile Road
call or text: 313-246-WARM (9276)
24 hours
Detroit
Coleman A. Young Recreation Center
2751 Bradby Drive, North of E. Lafayette
call or text: 313-246-WARM (9276)
24 hours
Detroit
Farwell Recreation Center
2711 E. Outer Drive, east of Ryan Road
call or text: 313-246-WARM (9276)
24 hours
Detroit
Patton Recreation Center
2301 Woodmere, north of west Vernor Highway
call or text: 313-246-WARM (9276)
24 hours
Detroit
Fellowship Chapel
7707 W. Outer Dr., Detroit, MI
313 347-2820
Farmington Hills
Costick Center
28600 Eleven Mile Road
248-473-1800
Friday – Sunday 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Flat Rock
Flat Rock Community Center
1 Maguire St, Flat Rock, MI 48134
734-379-1450
Monday – Friday 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Grosse Ile
NorthRidge Community Church
24200 Meridian Rd, Grosse Ile Township, MI 48138
Opens at 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday for overnight stay
Highland Park
Highland Park Recreation Center
10 Pickens, Highland Park, MI 48203
24 Hours
Lincoln Park
Kennedy Memorial Building
3240 Ferris Ave, Lincoln Park, MI 48146
313-386-1817 (313-475-1722)
24 hours through Sunday
Oak Park
Oak Park Community Center
14399 Oak Park Blvd., Oak Park, MI 48237
8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Oakland Township
Fire Station 2
1888 Rochester Road, Rochester, MI
248-891-7053
Orion Township
Orion Center
1335 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, MI 48360
248-891-7053
Port Huron
Port Huron Twp Hall
3800 Lapeer Rd, Auburn Hills, MI 48326
810-488-9379
open as needed
Rochester Hills
Rochester Hills Fire Department
1111 Horizon Ct, Rochester, MI 48309
248-672-6167
open as needed, day to day
Rochester Hills
Hart Middle School
6500 Sheldon Road, Rochester Hills, MI 48306
24 hours, as needed
Royal Oak
Salter Community Center
1545 E Lincoln Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48067
248-885-1767
24 hours if needed, normally 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Tecumseh
Herrick Hospital
500 E Pottawatamie St, Tecumseh, MI 49286
517-403-0902
24 hours through Sunday
Troy
Troy community center
3179 Livernois Rd, Troy, MI 48083
248-930-2383
24 hours, day to day
Warren
Warren Community Center
5460 Arden, Livonia, MI 48150
586-574-4853, 586-899-8995
24 hours through Sunday
