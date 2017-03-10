Warming Centers Open Amid Power Outage, Bitter Cold

DETROIT (WWJ) – Dozens of warming centers are open across metro Detroit as hundreds of thousands of electricity customers remain without power due to high winds earlier in the week.

Temperatures were around 30 degrees Friday morning in the Detroit area and are expected to remain cold throughout the weekend, with overnight lows in the teens or 20s and highs around 30 degrees.

As of 5 a.m. Friday, approximately 515,000 customers remain without power. DTE expects to have roughly 90 percent of customers restored by Sunday evening. The outages are widespread across the region, with the hardest hit areas in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb and Washtenaw counties.

The following cities have opened warming centers for those without power:

Adrian

Bixby Hospital

818 Riverside Ave, Adrian, MI 49221

517-403-0902

24 hours through Sunday

Allen Park

Allen Park Community Center

15800 White St, Allen Park, MI 48101

Open 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Almont

The Mason’s Lodge

7300 Dryden Road, Almont, MI 48003

24 Hours

Canton

Canton Public Library

1200 Canton Center Rd, Canton, MI 48188

734-397-0999

Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday – Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Canton

Summit on the Parkway

46000 Summit Parkway, Canton, MI 48188

734-394-5460

Monday – Friday 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Detroit

Crowell Community Center

16630 Lahser, south of 6 Mile Road

call or text: 313-246-WARM (9276)

24 hours

Detroit

Coleman A. Young Recreation Center

2751 Bradby Drive, North of E. Lafayette

call or text: 313-246-WARM (9276)

24 hours

Detroit

Farwell Recreation Center

2711 E. Outer Drive, east of Ryan Road

call or text: 313-246-WARM (9276)

24 hours

Detroit

Patton Recreation Center

2301 Woodmere, north of west Vernor Highway

call or text: 313-246-WARM (9276)

24 hours

Detroit

Fellowship Chapel

7707 W. Outer Dr., Detroit, MI

313 347-2820

Farmington Hills

Costick Center

28600 Eleven Mile Road

248-473-1800

Friday – Sunday 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Flat Rock

Flat Rock Community Center

1 Maguire St, Flat Rock, MI 48134

734-379-1450

Monday – Friday 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Grosse Ile

NorthRidge Community Church

24200 Meridian Rd, Grosse Ile Township, MI 48138

Opens at 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday for overnight stay

Highland Park

Highland Park Recreation Center

10 Pickens, Highland Park, MI 48203

24 Hours

Lincoln Park

Kennedy Memorial Building

3240 Ferris Ave, Lincoln Park, MI 48146

313-386-1817 (313-475-1722)

24 hours through Sunday

Oak Park

Oak Park Community Center

14399 Oak Park Blvd., Oak Park, MI 48237

8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Oakland Township

Fire Station 2

1888 Rochester Road, Rochester, MI

248-891-7053

Orion Township

Orion Center

1335 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, MI 48360

248-891-7053

Port Huron

Port Huron Twp Hall

3800 Lapeer Rd, Auburn Hills, MI 48326

810-488-9379

open as needed

Rochester Hills

Rochester Hills Fire Department

1111 Horizon Ct, Rochester, MI 48309

248-672-6167

open as needed, day to day

Rochester Hills

Hart Middle School

6500 Sheldon Road, Rochester Hills, MI 48306

24 hours, as needed

Royal Oak

Salter Community Center

1545 E Lincoln Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48067

248-885-1767

24 hours if needed, normally 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Tecumseh

Herrick Hospital

500 E Pottawatamie St, Tecumseh, MI 49286

517-403-0902

24 hours through Sunday

Troy

Troy community center

3179 Livernois Rd, Troy, MI 48083

248-930-2383

24 hours, day to day

Warren

Warren Community Center

5460 Arden, Livonia, MI 48150

586-574-4853, 586-899-8995

24 hours through Sunday

Keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest forecast and information from the roads during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. See the live, local radar now at this link.