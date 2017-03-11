Blackout Update: 243,000 DTE Customers Without Power For Third Day

DETROIT (WWJ) – A massive power outage that affected nearly 1 million DTE Energy customers in southeast Michigan is stretching into a third day.

As of 5 a.m. Saturday, approximately 243,000 customers remain without power. DTE says it expects to have roughly 90 percent of customers restored by Sunday evening. The outages are widespread across the region, with the hardest hit areas in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb and Washtenaw counties.

DTE says crews have restored power to more than 550,000 of the 800,000 homes and businesses that went offline during the gale force winds that pounded the southeast Michigan area for 12 hours on Wednesday. The utility described it as a “once in a century weather event.”

[Check DTE’s power outage map] (updated every 30 minutes)

Crews are working hard to restore power around the clock; more than 557,000 customers are back on. pic.twitter.com/O9Qp5K3I6O — DTE Energy (@DTE_Energy) March 11, 2017

The high winds caused extensive tree damage, resulting in more than 9,000 reported downed power lines. Due to the unusually warm weather this winter, as well as significant rainfall, the ground is very soft and saturated. That, combined with the high winds, caused trees to uproot, falling onto poles and power lines.

DTE says it was the most significant weather event it has experienced in its more than 100-year history. Crews including more than 1,800 linemen and 700 contractors and workers from other states are working 16-hours shifts around the clock to restore power. DTE also has 700 tree trimmers working.

[To report and outage or downed line, call DTE Energy at 800-477-4747]

