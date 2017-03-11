CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
METRO DETROIT POWER OUTAGE: 243K Without Service | Repairs To Take Days | Largest Weather Event In DTE History | Never A 4-Way Stop | Trees DownWarming Centers | Traffic | Weather | School Closings

Blackout Update: 243,000 DTE Customers Without Power For Third Day

March 11, 2017 8:02 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – A massive power outage that affected nearly 1 million DTE Energy customers in southeast Michigan is stretching into a third day.

As of 5 a.m. Saturday, approximately 243,000 customers remain without power. DTE says it expects to have roughly 90 percent of customers restored by Sunday evening. The outages are widespread across the region, with the hardest hit areas in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb and Washtenaw counties.

DTE says crews have restored power to more than 550,000 of the 800,000 homes and businesses that went offline during the gale force winds that pounded the southeast Michigan area for 12 hours on Wednesday. The utility described it as a “once in a century weather event.”

[Check DTE’s power outage map] (updated every 30 minutes)

The high winds caused extensive tree damage, resulting in more than 9,000 reported downed power lines. Due to the unusually warm weather this winter, as well as significant rainfall, the ground is very soft and saturated. That, combined with the high winds, caused trees to uproot, falling onto poles and power lines.

DTE says it was the most significant weather event it has experienced in its more than 100-year history. Crews including more than 1,800 linemen and 700 contractors and workers from other states are working 16-hours shifts around the clock to restore power. DTE also has 700 tree trimmers working.

[To report and outage or downed line, call DTE Energy at 800-477-4747]

Keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest forecast and information from the roads during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. See the live, local radar now at this link.

